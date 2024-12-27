Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 35,490 shares.The stock last traded at $55.01 and had previously closed at $55.04.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $954.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

