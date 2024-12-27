Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 27th (ALGT, BIDU, BP, CACI, EDR, EL, KEYS, NTN, PAHC, ROL)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 27th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). They issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

