Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 27th (ALGT, BIDU, BP, CACI, EDR, EL, KEYS, NTN, PAHC, ROL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 27th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). They issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

