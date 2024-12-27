Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 87,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 772,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

IES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

