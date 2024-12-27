iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the November 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,242. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

