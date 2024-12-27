iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the November 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,242. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
