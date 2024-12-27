iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.12. 34,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,736. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0766 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

