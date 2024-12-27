iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $27.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

