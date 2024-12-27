iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QAT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,775. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
