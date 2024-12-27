iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QAT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,775. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF ( NASDAQ:QAT Free Report ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.