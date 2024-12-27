Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $63.23. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 53,912 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $100,214.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,591 shares in the company, valued at $736,224.47. This represents a 11.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $119,231.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,966.85. This represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

