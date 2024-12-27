Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.91. 624,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,880. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,540,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,470,000 after buying an additional 141,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

