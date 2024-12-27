Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

Kingsoft Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

