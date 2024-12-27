Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.
Kingsoft Stock Up 21.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Kingsoft Company Profile
