Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 212,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 476,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

