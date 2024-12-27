KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.33 and traded as low as $24.18. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 31,193 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.