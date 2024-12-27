Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

