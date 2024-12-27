Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.14.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.