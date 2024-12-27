MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.27. 2,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
