MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Stock Down 20.4 %

MDM Permian stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 170,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,878. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

