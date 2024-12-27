Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,366 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 3,640,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 145,374 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 200.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 343,512 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.45.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
