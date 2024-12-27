MMSI FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMSI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,705.22. This trade represents a 64.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,269,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.