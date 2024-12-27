MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of MMTec as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Stock Down 7.0 %

MTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,770. MMTec has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

