Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in December

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mobico Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. Mobico Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
About Mobico Group
