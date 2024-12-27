Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in December

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mobico Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. Mobico Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

