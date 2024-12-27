Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Enters Into Underwritten Registered Offering and Concurrent Private PlacementOn December 20, 2024, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) finalized an Underwriting Agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. to conduct an Underwrit

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Monopar Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
