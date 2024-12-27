New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in December

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,893,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 5,412,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.04.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
