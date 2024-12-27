New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in December

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,893,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 5,412,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

Featured Stories

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

