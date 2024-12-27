NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 439,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 97,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
Featured Articles
