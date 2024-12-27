Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Short Interest Down 45.1% in December

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Next Technology Trading Up 11.7 %

NXTT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Next Technology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

