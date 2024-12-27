NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 208.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
