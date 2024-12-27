Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NSANY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

