Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Up 4.5 %

OLNCF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

