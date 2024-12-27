Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Up 4.5 %
OLNCF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
