Ondas Holdings Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. This notice follows earlier communication on May 22, 2024, where Ondas Holdings Inc. was informed of non-compliance due to its common stock failing to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for thirty consecutive business days.

According to the recent Nasdaq notice, the closing bid price of Ondas Holdings Inc.’s common stock has maintained a value of $1.00 per share or higher for the last ten consecutive business days. Consequently, the company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter has been officially closed.

Ondas Holdings Inc. issued a press release on December 27, 2024, announcing the receipt of the Nasdaq Notice. The company expressed its commitment to adhering to all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, ensuring the uninterrupted listing and trading of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Ondas Holdings Inc., the parent company of Ondas Networks Inc., American Robotics, Inc., and Airobotics Ltd.: Ondas Networks develops proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology catering to various commercial and governmental markets, focusing on Mission-Critical Internet of Things (MC-IoT) applications. American Robotics and Airobotics, operating under Ondas Autonomous Systems, provide autonomous drone solutions for industries requiring aerial security and data capture.

The successful regaining of Nasdaq compliance reinforces Ondas Holdings Inc.’s commitment to maintaining transparency and meeting regulatory standards. The company strives to enhance connectivity, situational awareness, and data collection capabilities for users in defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical industrial sectors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, emphasizing the unpredictability of future events and the importance of understanding associated risks. Ondas Holdings Inc. urges investors to consider these factors while evaluating the company’s performance and achievements.

For further details about Ondas Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Ondas Networks, American Robotics, and Airobotics, visit their respective websites or follow the brands on social media platforms. Please note that information on these platforms is not incorporated by reference in the release or any filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

