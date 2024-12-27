OpGen Faces Delisting from Nasdaq Following Appeal Decision

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) faced a recent decision regarding its listing status on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Despite the company regaining short-term compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement as per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), a subsequent appeal decision has put OpGen at risk of being delisted.

The Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council affirmed the decision of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which initially determined to effect a trading suspension and delisting of OpGen’s securities due to non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. Although OpGen had appealed this decision, the Listing Council’s ruling stands, potentially leading to the removal of OpGen’s securities from Nasdaq’s listing.

If Nasdaq’s Board of Directors does not review the decision per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5825, a Form 25 Notification of Delisting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon this filing, OpGen’s common stock will continue trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol “OPGN.” Despite this setback, OpGen plans to apply for relisting with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC once the required Nasdaq listing standards are met.

In light of these developments, OpGen cautions investors regarding forward-looking statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-K. The company highlights the uncertainties and risks associated with its ability to relist securities on Nasdaq. OpGen does not commit to updating or revising any of these forward-looking statements, as conditions may change.

As of the completion of this filing, OpGen has not released any further financial statements or exhibits related to this matter.

The Board of OpGen signed off on this report on December 26, 2024, confirming the details and decisions outlined herein. John Tan Honjian, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, was the authorized signatory for OpGen.

This concludes the update on OpGen’s recent appeal decision and the potential impact on its Nasdaq listing status. Investors are advised to stay informed as the situation evolves.

