Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Down 94.6% in December

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Optimize Strategy Index ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 1,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,783. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,099.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Get Optimize Strategy Index ETF alerts:

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.