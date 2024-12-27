Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:PATN) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:PATN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATN remained flat at $19.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97.

