Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
