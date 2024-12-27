Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.