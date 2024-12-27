Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

PTEN stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.61%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,743.68. The trade was a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

