PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 37724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $155,175.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,019.45. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,298.59. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,743,000 after acquiring an additional 429,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

