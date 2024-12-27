PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.370 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

