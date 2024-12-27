Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $29.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PHR

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In other news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $58,387.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,609.76. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $25,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,204.73. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,342 shares of company stock worth $2,041,225. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.