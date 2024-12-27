Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires 32,911 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,051,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,308,224.95. This represents a 1.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 64,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,680. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

