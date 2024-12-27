POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Time to Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTK
POET Technologies Price Performance
Insider Activity at POET Technologies
In other POET Technologies news, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.