Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 92.6% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Prada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prada

Prada Stock Up 2.8 %

Prada Company Profile

OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184. Prada has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.