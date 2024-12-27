Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 92.6% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Bank of America raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
