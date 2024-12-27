Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of Premier Foods stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
Premier Foods Company Profile
