Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Premier Foods stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

