ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $17.77. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 646,425 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

