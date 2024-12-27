Q1 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Lowered by Roth Capital

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,279.19. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

