Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, an increase of 547.5% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rail Vision Trading Up 56.4 %
NASDAQ RVSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,232,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $23.37.
About Rail Vision
