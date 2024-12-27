Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, an increase of 547.5% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Trading Up 56.4 %

NASDAQ RVSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,232,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

