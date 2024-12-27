Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 496.2% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 496.2% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.8 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $74.73.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.