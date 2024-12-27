Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 496.2% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 496.2% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.8 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.