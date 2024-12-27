Reviewing Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Piaggio & C. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Piaggio & C. alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Piaggio & C. and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piaggio & C. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piaggio & C. and Mercedes-Benz Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piaggio & C. N/A N/A N/A C($0.03) -61.47 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.36 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.08

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Piaggio & C.. Piaggio & C. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Piaggio & C. and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piaggio & C. N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84%

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Piaggio & C. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piaggio & C.

(Get Free Report)

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It also offers three-and four-wheeler light commercial vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories for commercial and private use under the Ape and Porter brands; and smart robots for transportation. In addition, the company sells engines to third parties; conducts two-wheeler sports championships; and provides technical services, as well as finance services. It distributes its vehicles primarily through dealers and exports in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, rest of the Asia Pacific, and India. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Pontedera, Italy. Piaggio & C. SpA is a subsidiary of IMMSI S.p.A.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.