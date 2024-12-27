Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $17.35. 167,099,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 21,184,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,456. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $161,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,121.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

