ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 27,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 8,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $66.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

