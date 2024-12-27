Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 108,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 40,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About Rock Tech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.