Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
