Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
