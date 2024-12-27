Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 78.3% in December

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Shares of RUSMF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
About Russel Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.