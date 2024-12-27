Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 78.3% in December

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.